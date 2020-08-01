Biechele Royce Advisors Takes Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000. Charles Schwab makes up 2.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,385,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441,462. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

