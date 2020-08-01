BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.5% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 2,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in BlackRock by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $575.01. 375,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,521. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $592.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $556.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $30,536,679. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

