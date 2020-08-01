Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $131.04 million during the quarter. Blue Apron updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blue Apron has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -4.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $113,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,443,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 129,041 shares of company stock worth $1,140,697 in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

