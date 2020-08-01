Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 97.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,212,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,689,000 after purchasing an additional 775,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,613,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,655,000 after buying an additional 203,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $62,282,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,828,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 1,155,667 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 868,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,805. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

