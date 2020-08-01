Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys 492 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Dover by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

NYSE DOV traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

