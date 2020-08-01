Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys 99 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $48.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,482.96. 3,429,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,813. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1,012.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,474.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1,377.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

