Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.27. 782,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,154. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $295.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

