Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,029 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Akamai Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,586. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $131,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

