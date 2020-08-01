Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 2.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.32. 1,558,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,017. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

