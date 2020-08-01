Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $668,000 Investment in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,255,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,597 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,466 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,322,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,149,000 after acquiring an additional 101,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,616. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $152.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.32.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.