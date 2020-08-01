Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,168 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after acquiring an additional 947,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after buying an additional 816,465 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.65. 1,293,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,742. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

