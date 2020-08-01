Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,246 Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,742. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.48. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $104.61 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

