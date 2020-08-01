Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock valued at $304,245,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.97.

Shares of MA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.69. The firm has a market cap of $310.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

