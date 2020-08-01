Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 20,475 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,475 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,234,000 after buying an additional 389,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,232,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after buying an additional 124,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,580,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after buying an additional 437,938 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

