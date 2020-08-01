Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 689 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.3% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.40. 7,211,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $366.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

