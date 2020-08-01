Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 1.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after buying an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,272,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,646,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $155,776,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $386.61. 640,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.38 and a 200-day moving average of $347.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,135 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

