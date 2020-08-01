Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $472,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.49. 1,197,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $100.91.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit