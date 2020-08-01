Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $472,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.49. 1,197,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $100.91.

