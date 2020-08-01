Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.91. 3,928,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

