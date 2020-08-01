Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,028 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Perficient at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Perficient by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,407 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 53.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 222,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 431.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Perficient by 71.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. National Securities raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Perficient stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 601,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,969. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

