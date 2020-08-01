Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,046,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,463,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.76. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.54. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

