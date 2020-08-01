Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will post $17.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.93 billion and the highest is $18.46 billion. Wells Fargo & Co reported sales of $22.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year sales of $71.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.62 billion to $73.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $72.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.40 billion to $73.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,570,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,648,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,509,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $80,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

