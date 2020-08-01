Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,113. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108,675 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 451,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 218,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after buying an additional 1,381,738 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

