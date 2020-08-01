Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Wells Fargo & Co reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,097 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after acquiring an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,570,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,648,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

