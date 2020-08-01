Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.57 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. 1,418,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,136. Bunge has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07.

Get Bunge alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.