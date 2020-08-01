C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $99.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

