Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Holdings Boosted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Cabot Microelectronics comprises 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. State Street Corp increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,904,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.72. 230,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.51. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $169.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

