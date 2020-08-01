Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Imax (NYSE:IMAX)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, restated a sell rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Imax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.06.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. Imax has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. Imax’s revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Imax will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Imax by 28.5% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Imax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 98,532 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter worth $1,217,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter worth $1,623,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.