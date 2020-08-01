Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of CLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 546,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,586. Celestica has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -413.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

