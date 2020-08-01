Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.18.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.53. 243,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,149. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 29.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 20.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

