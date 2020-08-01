Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 16.20-16.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.20-16.40 EPS.

CHE stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.19. 96,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.92. Chemed has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $513.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total transaction of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

