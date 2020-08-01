CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (CJEWY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.14 on September 4th

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $10.58 on Friday. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

