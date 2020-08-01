Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.71.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,225 shares of company stock valued at $19,915,197. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

