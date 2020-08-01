Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Decreased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for 2.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.51. 2,866,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,854. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.13. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.08.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

