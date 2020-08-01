Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of KO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,850,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,251,326. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 698,905 shares of company stock valued at $33,768,893. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.