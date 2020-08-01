Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DA Davidson in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COHU. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

COHU stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 310,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $785.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.88. Cohu has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

