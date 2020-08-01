Community Bank N.A. Acquires 1,993 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.37. 4,061,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,675. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.80. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

