Community Bank N.A. Acquires 5,881 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE NVS traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,156. The company has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.43. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

