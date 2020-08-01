Community Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 10,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.28. 3,195,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.03. The stock has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

