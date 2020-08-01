Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $137.66. 4,304,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.