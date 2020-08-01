Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,305,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,908,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 448,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 75,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 284,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,011. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.