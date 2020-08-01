Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6,324.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,620 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. 19,441,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,621,893. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

