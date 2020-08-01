Community Bank N.A. Buys 1,730 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 3M by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after acquiring an additional 628,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in 3M by 875.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 552,603 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,290 shares of company stock worth $4,757,036 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.47. 3,266,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day moving average is $153.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.