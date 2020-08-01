Community Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 15,000 Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 815.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,879,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period.

Shares of PREF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 34,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

