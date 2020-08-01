Community Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 62.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 398,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 153,208 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. 3,417,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,377. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

