Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,154 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30.

