Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.12% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at $418,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 172,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

