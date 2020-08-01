Community Bank N.A. Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.21. 6,358,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,816. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.