Community Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Shares of CL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

