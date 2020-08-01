Community Bank N.A. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Stryker by 110.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after buying an additional 248,400 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Stryker by 56.6% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 360,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 130,127 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,880. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

