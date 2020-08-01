Community Bank N.A. Has $1.35 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.6% during the first quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 23,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.34. 5,576,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

